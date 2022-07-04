Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,301,157 shares of company stock worth $1,327,555,037. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Several research firms have commented on OXY. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

