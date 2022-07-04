Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Tops $0.17

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $104.37 million and $11.93 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

OCEAN is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

