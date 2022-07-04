Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

