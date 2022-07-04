Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.07.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.