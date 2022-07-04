OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,800 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OPGN opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. Analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OPGN shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of OpGen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 70.0% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 74.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 64,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

