Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 177 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $446,815.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,243,851 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $364.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.21 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $420.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.25.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

