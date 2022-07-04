Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 2,541 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $5,743,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,008 shares of company stock valued at $32,515,755 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NET stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.39.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

