Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 531 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $63.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.32.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

