Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at $43,403,432.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,560 shares of company stock worth $107,592,615. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $221.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.91. The company has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.