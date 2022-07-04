Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,044 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.47% of loanDepot worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $5,182,000. Finally, Wilshire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $464.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

LDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.99.

In other news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,572,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,802,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,042,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,353,164.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 183,285 shares of company stock valued at $450,113 and have sold 1,148,223 shares valued at $2,172,745.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

