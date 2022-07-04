Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Equifax by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.31.

NYSE EFX opened at $186.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.54 and a 200-day moving average of $222.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

