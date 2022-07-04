Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.94 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NYSE WY opened at $33.98 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

