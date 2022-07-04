Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

MSI stock opened at $210.08 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.