Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.12.

LYB opened at $87.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average is $100.99. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

