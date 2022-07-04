Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 15,054 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,054 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,272 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,695,000 after acquiring an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,024,000 after acquiring an additional 280,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,936,000 after acquiring an additional 971,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,255,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,169,000 after buying an additional 585,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $34.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

