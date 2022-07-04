Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 15,200 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at $24,472,621.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

