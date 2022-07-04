Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 20,274 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,274 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,814,000 after purchasing an additional 186,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PPL by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after purchasing an additional 824,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,398,000 after purchasing an additional 88,088 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in PPL by 18.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,248,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 352,780 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

PPL stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.