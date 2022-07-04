Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $204.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.65. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

