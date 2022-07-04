Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,166 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $157.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.93 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.33.

Whirlpool Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.