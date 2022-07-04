Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,953 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Lear worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Lear by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lear by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lear by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA stock opened at $126.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $118.38 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.54.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lear from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $99,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $198,371.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,928. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.