Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,449 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

