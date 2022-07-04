Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,567 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $54.75 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.37 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average is $71.93.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

