O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $33.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $33.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $32.57. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $740.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $32.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2023 earnings at $39.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $636.08 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $748.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

