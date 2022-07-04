Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Overstock.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2,548.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.80. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

