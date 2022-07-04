Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 29,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 698,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,953,000 after purchasing an additional 72,220 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Shares of OC stock opened at $77.49 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average is $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

