Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Purchased by Ade LLC

Ade LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF comprises about 0.6% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ade LLC owned 0.46% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTIN. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTIN opened at $24.42 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.