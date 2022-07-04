Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) is Ade LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ade LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.