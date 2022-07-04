Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, insider Tim A. Levenda bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rolf Stangl bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,527.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $196,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 17.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 8.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 14.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,195,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 39,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

