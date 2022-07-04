Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,270.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,566.35.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

