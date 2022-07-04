Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

PCYG has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Park City Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,475,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,606 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park City Group (Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.