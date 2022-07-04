Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of PK opened at $13.56 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

