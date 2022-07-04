Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $40.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSN shares. Truist Financial cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Parsons in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Parsons by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 220,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25,431 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Parsons by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,168,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,291 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Parsons by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

PSN stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

