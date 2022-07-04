PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Short Interest Update

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the May 31st total of 39,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

PARTS iD stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. PARTS iD has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

Get PARTS iD alerts:

About PARTS iD (Get Rating)

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.