Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) vs. Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Head to Head Comparison

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) and Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

This table compares Paycor HCM and Lightspeed Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $352.78 million 12.97 -$96.92 million ($0.80) -32.70 Lightspeed Commerce $548.37 million 6.16 -$288.43 million ($2.02) -11.24

Paycor HCM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lightspeed Commerce. Paycor HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lightspeed Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Paycor HCM and Lightspeed Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 7 8 0 2.53 Lightspeed Commerce 1 2 14 0 2.76

Paycor HCM presently has a consensus target price of $34.07, indicating a potential upside of 30.22%. Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus target price of $60.59, indicating a potential upside of 166.79%. Given Lightspeed Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lightspeed Commerce is more favorable than Paycor HCM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Paycor HCM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Lightspeed Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paycor HCM and Lightspeed Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM -31.65% -1.89% -0.79% Lightspeed Commerce -52.60% -4.56% -4.26%

Summary

Paycor HCM beats Lightspeed Commerce on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycor HCM (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc. provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Lightspeed Commerce (Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, point of sale (POS), product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, order-ahead and curbside pickup functionality, loyalty, and customer management solutions. The company also offers tailored financial solutions, such as Lightspeed Analytics; Lightspeed Payments; and Lightspeed Capital, a merchant cash advance program. In addition, it sells POS peripheral hardware, including tablets, customer facing displays, receipt printers, networking hardware, cash drawers, payment terminals, servers, stands, bar-code scanners, and an assortment of accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as Lightspeed POS Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in August 2021. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.