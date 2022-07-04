Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Paylocity worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $177.85 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.48.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $563,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

