PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,521 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 22.65% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,829,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after purchasing an additional 115,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,584,000 after buying an additional 374,907 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,119,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 336,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,998,000 after buying an additional 229,790 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $116.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.68 and a 200 day moving average of $138.72. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $110.78 and a 12-month high of $167.91.

