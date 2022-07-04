PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 436 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 71,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $485.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $396.11 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

