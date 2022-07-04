PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 2.0% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPEI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 531.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3,221.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

