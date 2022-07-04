PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. First Trust Natural Gas ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCG. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000.

FCG opened at $22.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $31.07.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

