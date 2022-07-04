PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.90 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

