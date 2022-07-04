PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after acquiring an additional 507,151 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,794,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,007,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 170,848 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE opened at $22.92 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52.

