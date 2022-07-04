PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

MCD opened at $252.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.12. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

