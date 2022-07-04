PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of XNTK opened at $102.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.97. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.90 and a fifty-two week high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.