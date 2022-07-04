PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.25 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,038,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,197,000 after purchasing an additional 73,370 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 510,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,283 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 332,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 287,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter.

SLY opened at $80.88 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average is $90.55.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

