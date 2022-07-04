PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $344,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 612.6% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 98,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $28.16 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.