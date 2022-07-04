PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $72.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.95. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

