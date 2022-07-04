PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $10.02 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.91.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

