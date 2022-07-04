PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of MSOS stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79.

