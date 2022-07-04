PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 12,597 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after buying an additional 4,014,738 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,914,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,174,000 after acquiring an additional 788,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,670 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,281,000 after purchasing an additional 235,760 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $28.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

