PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,706 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $70.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

