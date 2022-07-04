PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,110 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.4% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. RDA Financial Network increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPX opened at $83.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.46. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

